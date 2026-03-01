MEA advises foreign nationals stranded in India to approach FRRO amid US-Iran conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday urged all foreign nationals in India, who have had to alter their travel plans due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and Gulf region, to approach the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance. The advisory comes as multiple countries have shut their airspaces and airlines have cancelled flights following US-Israel strikes against Iran on Saturday, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Iran.

“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest FRRO,” the ministry said. The concerned FRROs will provide guidance and help complete the necessary formalities. Contact details of FRRO offices are available at https://boi.gov.in/boi/#.

Major airports in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, suspended operations after Iran launched attacks on US facilities in response to the Israel-US strikes. Over 700 flights across the region have been cancelled, and further disruptions are expected.

Dubai International Airport also reported that an Iranian drone strike caused limited damage to one of the terminal buildings and injured four people, leading to a full suspension of flights to and from the airport on Sunday. Authorities and aviation agencies are closely monitoring the situation, while India has assured foreign nationals stranded in the country of all necessary support to manage their stay.