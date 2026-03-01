Mirwaiz-led MMU calls for Kashmir shutdown over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

SRINAGAR: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of Islamic religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir led by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has strongly condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike in Iran.

The organisation has also called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, died in the joint Israeli and United States attack, Iranian state media confirmed today.

In a statement issued here, the MMU expressed profound grief and condemnation over the assassination of Khamenei, describing it as a blatant “act of aggression” by the US and Israel that has shaken the conscience of the Muslim world.

“In this hour of immense grief, the people of Jammu & Kashmir stand in heartfelt solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran,” the MMU said.

The MMU spokesman said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, J&K’s Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and other religious scholars including Maulana Muhammad Rahmatullah Qasmi, Aga Syed Hasan Al-Mousavi Al-Safvi, Dr Adil Latif Al-Kandi, Aga Syed Muhammad Hadi and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari denounced the aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab.

They termed these developments as deeply disturbing and warned that such reckless acts of aggression threaten to further destabilise the region and endanger global peace.

The MMU has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday and appealed to people to observe a voluntary strike tomorrow to register their protest in a peaceful manner.