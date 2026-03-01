'Missiles falling near my home': Uttarakhand families grip with fear as kin stranded in volatile Middle East

As geopolitical tensions escalate following military strikes in the Middle East, a cloud of anxiety has settled over several households in Uttarakhand.
With many residents from the state currently pursuing education or employment in Iran, Bahrain and the UAE, harrowing accounts of explosions and missile strikes are reaching home through frantic video calls and messages.
'Missiles falling near my home'
The terror is palpable for those caught in the crossfire. Mustajab, a native of Roorkee currently working in Bahrain, shared a chilling account with a friend back home.
“Brother, it is raining fire from the sky here. There is chaos everywhere. At least 10 missiles landed right near my house,” Mustajab reportedly said.
“I don’t know where to take the children; the fear of a fresh attack haunts us every moment. My family called from Roorkee, but I didn't tell them the terrifying reality of the situation here.”
In Vikasnagar, the family of 24-year-old Ali Haider and his wife Noorjahan are praying for their safe return. The couple, residents of Ambari Gram Panchayat, have been living in the city of Qom for four years while pursuing higher studies at an Islamic university. Though they have managed to establish contact with their relatives, the atmosphere of uncertainty continues to loom large.
Similar stories of fear are emerging from the UAE. Mohammad Osama, a resident of Jwalapur (Haridwar) currently staying in the Al Nasr area of Abu Dhabi, narrated his ordeal to his brother-in-law, Danish, through a video call on Saturday.
“Brother-in-law, don't panic... we are staying inside our room. We have been forbidden from stepping out,” Osama said, describing a massive explosion that occurred just a few hundred metres from his residence, leaving the neighbourhood terrified.
Amid growing concern, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the situation during a ‘Holi Milan’ ceremony in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, on Sunday.
Commenting on the Iran-US conflict, the CM emphasised India’s growing global influence. “Today, when any significant decision is made anywhere in the world, people look toward India's stance. India always stands with justice. Our government will take the right decision at the right time regarding this matter,” Dhami stated.
With many youths from cities such as Roorkee, Dehradun and Haridwar stationed across the Middle East for work and education, local administrations are being urged to remain vigilant. While some families have managed to contact their loved ones, others remain in deep distress, anxiously waiting for news of their safety.