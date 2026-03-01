'Missiles falling near my home': Uttarakhand families grip with fear as kin stranded in volatile Middle East

As geopolitical tensions escalate following military strikes in the Middle East, a cloud of anxiety has settled over several households in Uttarakhand.

With many residents from the state currently pursuing education or employment in Iran, Bahrain and the UAE, harrowing accounts of explosions and missile strikes are reaching home through frantic video calls and messages.

'Missiles falling near my home'

The terror is palpable for those caught in the crossfire. Mustajab, a native of Roorkee currently working in Bahrain, shared a chilling account with a friend back home.

“Brother, it is raining fire from the sky here. There is chaos everywhere. At least 10 missiles landed right near my house,” Mustajab reportedly said.

“I don’t know where to take the children; the fear of a fresh attack haunts us every moment. My family called from Roorkee, but I didn't tell them the terrifying reality of the situation here.”

In Vikasnagar, the family of 24-year-old Ali Haider and his wife Noorjahan are praying for their safe return. The couple, residents of Ambari Gram Panchayat, have been living in the city of Qom for four years while pursuing higher studies at an Islamic university. Though they have managed to establish contact with their relatives, the atmosphere of uncertainty continues to loom large.