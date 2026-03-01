Target of deleting 1 cr voters in Bengal decided before SIR; BJP using EC to influence polls: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Escalating his attack on the Election Commission over the post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the "target of deleting over one crore voters was decided even before the exercise began".

The TMC national general secretary announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would stage a dharna on March 6 against what he described as "arbitrary deletions" under the SIR.

Addressing a press conference a day after the publication of the first phase of post-SIR final rolls, Banerjee claimed that BJP leaders had publicly stated that "1.2 crore names" would be removed from the rolls and alleged that the cumulative number of deletions and voters kept "under adjudication" now corresponds closely to that figure.

"The target of deleting over one crore voters in West Bengal was decided even before SIR commenced.

BJP leaders have repeatedly said 1.2 crore names will be removed.

If you add the deletions and those put under adjudication, the number corresponds closely to the figure of 1.2 crore," he said.

Banerjee referred to earlier remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Union minister Shantanu Thakur on large-scale deletions from the rolls.

"Even before the commencement of SIR, these leaders had said that 1 crore to 1.25 crore voters will be deleted.They had fixed a target.The Election Commission is acting accordingly," he alleged.