World Cup winner Richa Ghosh placed under adjudication in Bengal electoral rolls after SIR

KOLKATA: Richa Ghosh, a member of India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup winning team, has been placed in the ‘under adjudication’ category in the final post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in West Bengal.
Richa, who hails from Siliguri town in Darjeeling district, is among more than 60 lakh voters in the state whose names have been marked ‘under adjudication’ and are awaiting clearance from judicial officers regarding their voting rights.
With the publication of the final post SIR electoral rolls on 28 February, a deadline set by the Supreme Court, Richa’s name was marked ‘under adjudication’ in the voters’ list, prompting the Trinamool Congress to launch scathing attacks on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday.
She recently joined the West Bengal Police in the Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and has taken charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, in a post on X, said, "The farce of @BJP4India and @ECISVEEP's silent invisible rigging reaches new lows of absurdity."
“A World Cup winning star like Richa Ghosh, Bengal’s pride, India’s hero, the wicketkeeper-batter who donned the blue jersey and brought glory to the nation, has now been placed ‘under adjudication’ in the final electoral rolls,” the Trinamool Congress wrote.
Richa represented India overseas with distinction and earned the admiration of Bengalis, the ruling party claimed.
It further wrote she “is forced to endure this humiliating scrutiny, her name flagged, her voter status questioned, her democratic right dangling by a thread in this voter purge.”
“When every celebrities and national icons can be arbitrarily targeted, questioned, and subjected to this degrading process, what hope for the common Bengali voter,” the party asked, drawing a parallel between celebrities like Richa and ordinary voters marked under the same category due to the SIR process.