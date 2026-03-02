Ajit Pawar's son shares video alleging VSR Ventures owner slept in pilot's seat; demands arrest

PUNE: Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra's late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has shared a purported video on social media alleging that VSR Ventures owner Rohit Singh was seen dozing off in the chief pilot's seat during a flight, and demanded his immediate arrest.

He also demanded that all aircraft of VSR Ventures be grounded till the inquiry into his father's plane crash is completed.

VSR Ventures operated the Learjet 45 aircraft which crashed on January 28 with Ajit Pawar and four others on board at Baramati in Pune district.

Sharing the clip on a social media platform, Jay Pawar on Sunday stated, "We lost our father...this pain will stay with us for a lifetime. In this video, Rohit Singh, owner of VSR, is seen asleep in the chief pilot's seat during the flight. Such negligence while the aircraft is in the air is unacceptable. This is extremely serious and shocking."