'Current situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press briefing with Canadian PM Mark Carney, expressed concern over the current situation in West Asia.

"India wants all conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We shall continue working with the nations in the region to secure the safety of all Indians," Modi said.

Israel and US launched a joint military action against Iran on February 28, which soon escalated with the death of Iran’s Supreme Commander Ayatollah Khamenei in the attacks.

Modi held a telephonic conversation and discussed regional developments with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 1 March, reported The Hindu.

Modi conveyed his concerns, highlighted civilian safety, and reiterated the need for an early cessation of violence on the call.