Gujarat shuts 75 government primary schools as enrolment falls

AHMEDABAD: Amid heated debates over private school fees, the Gujarat government admitted in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly that 75 government primary schools were shut in two years due to falling enrolment as on January 21, 2026.

The written reply in the Assembly links these closures directly to dwindling student numbers or, more starkly, to “zero enrolment” thereby signalling that shrinking rural attendance is no longer episodic but structural.

This contraction, in turn, sits uneasily beside the state’s parallel disclosure that 2,674 government schools are simultaneously operating on a shift system. The government attributes the shift model to demolition of dilapidated classrooms and new construction.

Thus, the system appears to be moving towards centralised schooling hubs, where capacity is stretched in functional schools even as smaller rural units quietly vanish, reshaping the geography of access without an explicit policy announcement.

The closure trend gains sharper context when dropout data from 15 districts for 2023-24 and 2024-25 is placed under the lens, exposing a clear socio-geographic divide where rural and tribal talukas record significantly higher exit rates.

In Khanpur taluka of Dahod district, female dropout peaks at 12.21% and male at 10.09%, marking the highest gendered exit ratio in 2024-25. In Kavant of Chhota Udaipur district, dropout remains alarmingly high for both genders 11.27% for girls and 11.94% for boys underscoring systemic disengagement rather than gender-specific withdrawal.

Similarly, Poshina taluka in Sabar Kantha district records a 10.57% dropout ratio in 2023-24, reinforcing the pattern that tribal belts continue to drop enrolment.