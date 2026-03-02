Insider track | Bureaucratic shake-up in Union Government after Holi

Bureaucratic shake-up after Holi
A major reshuffle in the Union Government is likely after Holi, with 41 senior IAS officers cleared for Secretary-level posts. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their empanelment, opening the door for new appointments across key ministries.
Many departments are expected to get new Secretaries as part of this reorganisation aimed at refreshing administrative governance. Among those empanelled are Bihar cadre officers K K Pathak and B Rajendra. Pathak earned a reputation for strict discipline and bold reforms in Bihar’s Education Department. Rajendra, who served as Patna’s DM, is known for efficient administration.
Missing land papers trigger review
The Land and Development Office has begun a nationwide exercise to trace and update missing title documents of government-owned and leased land. The office, which works under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, manages central government land and leased properties.
Officials found that key ownership records, boundary details and usage rights papers are missing for several land parcels across states and Union Territories. Concerned over gaps in record management, the office has written to the Directorate of Estates seeking details of properties under its control.
These include General Pool Office Accommodation, residential quarters, holiday homes and touring hostels. The move aims to boost oversight and prevent disputes over government land holdings.
Telangana DGP race begins
The race to appoint a full-time Director General of Police in Telangana has gained pace after the state sent a list of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission. The panel will shortlist three names in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.
The final selection will be made from this panel. Senior IPS officers believed to be in contention include CV Anand, Prabhakar Apte, Sowmya Mishra, Shikha Goel and Abhilasha Bisht. It remains unclear whether the current in-charge DGP, B Shivadhar Reddy, is on the list.
Writers’ PM call turns literary
It was meant to be a courtesy call — a thank-you meeting after Kerala was officially renamed Keralam. But for a group of eminent Malayalam writers, the visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned into an unexpected literary exchange. Novelist and screenwriter George Onakkoor, veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair, Kendra Bal Sahitya Akademi awardee Sreejith Moothedath and Dr A.M. Unnikrishnan walked in with gratitude and walked out pleasantly surprised.
The PM, they said, spoke about Malayalam’s linguistic roots, literary growth and cultural depth. The discussion also touched upon the Malayalam language Bill pending with the Governor.
‘Compromise’ goes to war
With just over a week before the Budget session resumes on March 9, the battle over “compromise” is already casting a long shadow. It began when LoP Rahul Gandhi brandished a book by former army chief Gen MM Naravane to question the Centre’s response to China’s aggression. The BJP shot back, citing controversial decisions of the Indian National Congress era.
The Opposition escalated with “PM compromised” slogans over the Epstein files. Now, Nishikant Dubey and other BJP leaders are releasing archival material alleging that Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were themselves compromised in office. Any truce before Parliament reconvenes looks unlikely; the looming session promises confrontation, not conciliation. Expect no easy compromise ahead.