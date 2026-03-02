Insider track | Bureaucratic shake-up in Union Government after Holi

Bureaucratic shake-up after Holi

A major reshuffle in the Union Government is likely after Holi, with 41 senior IAS officers cleared for Secretary-level posts. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved their empanelment, opening the door for new appointments across key ministries.

Many departments are expected to get new Secretaries as part of this reorganisation aimed at refreshing administrative governance. Among those empanelled are Bihar cadre officers K K Pathak and B Rajendra. Pathak earned a reputation for strict discipline and bold reforms in Bihar’s Education Department. Rajendra, who served as Patna’s DM, is known for efficient administration.