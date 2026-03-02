Iran's mission asks countries to condemn Khamenei’s death

NEW DELHI: Amid the crisis between Iran and the US-Israel that led to the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian embassy in India on Sunday requested governments around the world to strongly condemn the Israel-US attack on Iran and the killing of their supreme leader.

Releasing a statement, the mission expressed its “profound sorrow and grief” over Khamenei’s death.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi lowered its national flag to half-mast on Sunday to mourn Khamenei’s death.

Vowing to avenge his death, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said it has already carried out retaliatory attacks on American bases in the Middle East. Early on Sunday, Iranian state media confirmed that Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US.

According to the Iranian mission, “The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression.” It also stated that the US and Israel will have to endure the “grave consequences of this unforgivable crime.”

“Iran, as always, will continue its noble path with strength, resilience, and determination. No disruption shall be permitted in the ongoing affairs of the country,” they said.