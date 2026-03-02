Jharkhand to use AI cameras to address man-elephant conflicts

RANCHI: In a first for Jharkhand, the forest department is set to introduce AI-powered thermal cameras in Jamshedpur to address man-elephant conflict.

Apart from tracking elephant movement, the advanced system will also aid in the early detection of forest fires.

The technology will be deployed in the vulnerable stretches of Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as in the Chandil and Chakulia ranges under the Jamshedpur Forest Division, areas frequently affected by elephant intrusions.

According to officials, the cameras will maintain round-the-clock surveillance of elephant movement. Explaining the mechanism, Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari said, “The AI software will analyse the captured data and send real-time alerts to the control room. Upon receiving the alert, forest personnel will inform the Quick Response Team (QRT), which will rush to the location, alert nearby villagers, and drive the elephants back into the forest.”