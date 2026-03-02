Jharkhand to use AI cameras to address man-elephant conflicts

RANCHI: In a first for Jharkhand, the forest department is set to introduce AI-powered thermal cameras in Jamshedpur to address man-elephant conflict.
Apart from tracking elephant movement, the advanced system will also aid in the early detection of forest fires.
The technology will be deployed in the vulnerable stretches of Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as in the Chandil and Chakulia ranges under the Jamshedpur Forest Division, areas frequently affected by elephant intrusions.
According to officials, the cameras will maintain round-the-clock surveillance of elephant movement. Explaining the mechanism, Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari said, “The AI software will analyse the captured data and send real-time alerts to the control room. Upon receiving the alert, forest personnel will inform the Quick Response Team (QRT), which will rush to the location, alert nearby villagers, and drive the elephants back into the forest.”
The AI system is designed to specifically identify elephant movement, filtering out signals from other wildlife or humans to avoid false alarms, he added. According to the DFO, “A total of 27 AI-powered thermal cameras will be installed in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandil, and Chakulia ranges and will be expanded further to other divisions vulnerable to elephant attacks, also, depending on the successful implementation of the project,” said the DFO. Each of the cameras can cover a radius of 6 km by rotating 360 degrees, he added.
In addition to that, this early warning mechanism is expected to help identify fires at a nascent stage. The advanced thermal imaging system will be capable of instantly detecting smoke and unusual heat signatures during a forest fire, enabling rapid response by ground staff.
“This early warning mechanism is expected to help identify fires at a nascent stage, allowing forest personnel to reach the site promptly and contain the blaze before it spreads,” said the DFO. The cameras will be installed and become operational within the next 15 days, he added. Before installing the cameras, a team of experts from Coimbatore is conducting the survey in the area. The technology has been imported from Sweden.
Officials said cameras will be installed in phases; the first phase will cover Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, followed by expansion to Chandil and the Chakulia Range in East Singhbhum.