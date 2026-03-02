J&K records seventh consecutive dry winter with 65% rainfall deficit

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has recorded winter rainfall deficit for the seventh consecutive year, recording 65% deficit during core winter period of December 2025 to February 2026.

According to data compiled by independent weather forecaster Arif Faizan, J&K received only 100.6 mm of precipitation from Dec 2025–Feb 2026 against a normal of 284.9 mm, marking one of the driest winters in recent record.

The sharp shortfall was largely driven by an exceptionally dry and warm February, which saw rainfall collapse by nearly 90 percent.

According to the data, December 2025 recorded only 13.0 mm of precipitation as against a normal of 59.4 mm, a deficit of 78 percent.In January 2026 there was some relief due to intermittent Western Disturbance but rainfall still remained below normal at 73.4 mm as compared to the usual 95.1 mm, which shows a shortfall of 23 percent.

As per the data, February 2026, which has witnessed unprecedented warmth and heat, recorded only 14.2 mm rainfall as against a normal of 130.4 mm, reflecting an 89 percent deficit and dragging the overall seasonal total sharply downward.

Faizan noted that this marks the seventh straight winter in Kashmir since 2019–20 to end below normal rainfall.

The deficits over the past seven winters have steadily deepened: minus 20 percent (2019–20), minus 37 percent (2020–21), minus 8 percent (2021–22), minus 34 percent (2022–23), minus 54 percent (2023–24), minus 45 percent (2024–25), and now minus 65 percent (2025–26).

In contrast, earlier winters such as 2016–17 (+29 percent), 2018–19 (+36 percent), and 2012–13 (+14 percent) had recorded surplus precipitation.