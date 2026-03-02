Madhya Pradesh to hold first agriculture cabinet meet in tribal area, farmer sops on the anvil

BHOPAL: A slew of key pro-farmer decisions will be taken at the agriculture cabinet meeting of the Dr Mohan Yadav government in the tribal-dominated Barwani district on Monday.

The meeting in the southwestern MP district’s Nagalwadi village will be the first agriculture cabinet meeting of the state government this year. Importantly, the year 2026-27 has been dedicated by the government as ‘Krishak Kalyan Varsh’ (Farmer Welfare Year).

According to the state government’s official statement, the entire council of ministers will spend the day in the same village, where a dialogue with intellectuals and farmers will also be held, besides an exhibition focused on agriculture and tribal welfare.

Following the agriculture cabinet meeting, the CM will interact with farmers and intellectuals.

During the dialogue, the government’s initiatives and schemes for the welfare of the state and its farmers will be shared, while suggestions, expectations, and views of farmers and intellectuals regarding regional development will also be gathered. An exhibition showcasing tribal development and agriculture-based growth will be set up at the venue.

Housing a 6000-strong population, Nagalwadi is a predominantly tribal village, where the 800-year-old Bhilat Dev Temple is also located. The village holds a special significance in the faith and traditions of the tribal community. After the meeting, the CM Dr Mohan Yadav, along with his council of ministers, will offer prayers at the ancient temple.

Importantly, the state government is focussing on agriculture and allied activities in 2026-27. In the recent state budget, a massive ` 1.15 lakh crore-plus was allocated for the agriculture and farmers’ welfare sector.

During the state cabinet meeting earlier this week, the government had allocated `10,500 crore for continuing five major agriculture and related schemes.