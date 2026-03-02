Man axes four family members to death over property dispute in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: In a fit of rage, a man allegedly killed four members of his family and injured his elder brother in Ramnagar Basantpur Udal village of Rupaideeha police station area, 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters of Bahraich on Monday morning.
As per the Police sources, accused Nirankar Verma (40) attacked and killed his father, mother, sister, and grandmother following a heated argument over a long-standing property dispute involving 18 bighas of agricultural land.
The accused attacked his elder brother Gurudev Prasad Verma (43), as well when the latter tried to intervene.
After the killings, the accused tried to smash his head with a brick to end his life as well. He fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.
The 10-year-old nephew of the accused witnessed the incident while hiding. He is the sole eyewitness of the incident. Police have recovered the weapon and registered a case.
As per the local sources, the accused kept targeting the victims with an axe for 30 minutes. When the villagers rushed to the spot after hearing screams, they were stunned to find the bodies lying on the floor and the bed.
Meanwhile, the elder brother of the accused was writhing in pain. On getting the information, the police arrived and arrested the accused sending him to the district hospital.
It is being reported that there was a long-running property dispute between the two brothers for many years.
The family owned a total of 18 bighas of agricultural land, on which both brothers used to farm. The sources claimed that about 15 years ago, father Badlu Ram (60) had sold 12 biswa land in Thanvi village out of the 18 bighas. With the money from that sale, approximately 1 bigha 10 biswa land was purchased in their own village. But Nirankar did not receive his share of the money. This was the reason for the ongoing dispute.
The sources claimed that the tragic incident happened when late at night, an argument broke out between the accused and his elder brother over the land dispute.
During this, in anger, the accused attacked the entire family with an axe. Mother Sanju Devi (56), sister Parvati (42) and grandmother Sheetala Devi (80), who came to intervene, were killed with an axe. Hearing the screams, elder brother Gurudev, who was present in another room, came to intervene but was also attacked and was seriously injured in the attack.
After committing the murders, fearing arrest, Nirankar thought of ending his own life too. He started hitting his head repeatedly with a brick. Due to excessive blood loss, he fell unconscious on the ground. Hearing the screams, neighbours reached the spot and informd the police.
Arriving on the spot, the police authorities took all the victims to the district hospital. There, Badlu, Sanju, Parvati and Sheetala Devi were declared dead upon arrival. Gurudev is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Nirankar was brought to Lucknow Trauma Centre.
Police recovered the blood-stained axe and brick from the scene of the crime.
Meanwhile, the sole eyewitness to the incident, is Azad, Gurudev's 10-year-old son, who narrowly escaped the wrath of his uncle. He was with his father in another room at the time of the incident. Hearing the commotion, he came out. Upon seeing his uncle, he hid outside and watched the entire incident.
Currently, the police have taken Azad into their protection. They are gathering information from him about the incident. Gurudev Verma has filed a written complaint against Nirankar at Rupaideeha police station. Police have arrested Nirankar and sent him to Lucknow for treatment.
Detailed interrogation will be conducted after his recovery.
As per the neighbours, the entire family was the follower of 'Jai Gurudev' and they were supposed to leave for a religious gathering in Gonda on Monday. Parvati, the deceased sister of the accused, had also arrived at her parents' place from her in-laws' place on Sunday morning to accompany the family to Gonda. Parvati was married to Pappu Verma in Lokhariyan Purwa village under the Malhipur police station area of Shravasti. They have two children.
The neighbours revealed that the accused Nirankar was married about seven years ago in Birpur village of Rupaideeha police station area. According to family members, his wife left home about two years after marriage. They had no children. He had been under mental stress since his wife left.
ASP (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said: “Initial investigation reveals a land dispute case. Forensic team is present at the spot. Treatment of the accused is ongoing. The axe used in the incident was recovered from the nearby bushes. All four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to deal with any untoward situation.”