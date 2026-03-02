Man axes four family members to death over property dispute in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: In a fit of rage, a man allegedly killed four members of his family and injured his elder brother in Ramnagar Basantpur Udal village of Rupaideeha police station area, 45 kilometres away from the district headquarters of Bahraich on Monday morning.

As per the Police sources, accused Nirankar Verma (40) attacked and killed his father, mother, sister, and grandmother following a heated argument over a long-standing property dispute involving 18 bighas of agricultural land.

The accused attacked his elder brother Gurudev Prasad Verma (43), as well when the latter tried to intervene.

After the killings, the accused tried to smash his head with a brick to end his life as well. He fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding. He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The 10-year-old nephew of the accused witnessed the incident while hiding. He is the sole eyewitness of the incident. Police have recovered the weapon and registered a case.

As per the local sources, the accused kept targeting the victims with an axe for 30 minutes. When the villagers rushed to the spot after hearing screams, they were stunned to find the bodies lying on the floor and the bed.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the accused was writhing in pain. On getting the information, the police arrived and arrested the accused sending him to the district hospital.

It is being reported that there was a long-running property dispute between the two brothers for many years.