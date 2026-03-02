One in 44 children affected by birth anomalies in India; national forum launched to improve awareness

NEW DELHI: One in 44 children in India are affected by birth anomalies, and which contribute significantly to infant mortality, lifelong disabilities, and financial and emotional strain on families, said experts here at the Birth Anomalies Network of India event on Monday.

Despite birth anomalies or congenital anomalies accounting for a growing proportion of child mortality,with as many as 16% of global deaths occurring in India, it often doesn't receive sufficient attention. The need of the hour is to establish a national birth anomalies task force to develop a holistic strategy for surveillance, early identification, registry systems and mortality reporting, experts added.

To improve awareness, Smile Train India and the Birth Defects Research Foundation announced the launch of BIND – Birth Anomalies Network of India, a first-of-its-kind national forum aimed at closing critical gaps in prevention, early detection, treatment, and long-term care for children born with birth anomalies.

The network seeks to align stakeholders across government, healthcare, research institutions, and civil society to strengthen surveillance and data systems, promote preventive measures, expand awareness of anomaly scans and newborn screening, improve timely access to quality treatment, and drive evidence-informed policymaking in a coordinated way.