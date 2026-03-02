Orders based on AI-generated judgments will be construed as misconduct: SC

NEW DELHI: Artificial judgments will have real consequences, the Supreme Court has warned, coming down hard on a trial court relying on fake, AI-generated verdicts in its decision-making process.

Orders based on fictitious judgments will not just be seen as an error in decision-making but will amount to judicial misconduct, the top court has said in a warning that comes at a time when the use of AI (artificial intelligence) is spreading to official work where it is not authorised.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has said it will examine the matter in detail and issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Bar Council of India.

The court has also appointed senior advocate Shyam Divan to assist it in the matter.

"We take cognisance of the trial court deploying AI-generated non-existing, fake or synthetic alleged judgments and seek to examine its consequences and accountability as it has a direct bearing on the integrity of the adjudicatory process," the bench said.

"At the outset, we must declare that a decision based on such non-existent and fake alleged judgments is not an error in the decision making. It would be a misconduct and legal consequence shall follow. It is compelling that we examine this issue in more detail," the bench said in its February 27 order.