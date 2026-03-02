PM Modi chairs late-night CCS meet on West Asia crisis, stranded Indians

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a late-evening meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on late Sunday evening to review the rapidly evolving situation arising from the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The meeting was held shortly after Modi returned from his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,

According to an official statement, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia.

"The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region", the official statement added.

It further stated that the CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

The statement said that the CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.