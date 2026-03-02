PM Modi chairs late-night CCS meet on West Asia crisis, stranded Indians

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a late-evening meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on late Sunday evening to review the rapidly evolving situation arising from the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.
The meeting was held shortly after Modi returned from his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,
According to an official statement, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia.
"The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region", the official statement added.
It further stated that the CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.
The statement said that the CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Meanwhile, sources said that during the meeting, the Prime Minister carefully examined all available details and sought the views of CCS members on India’s position as hostilities between the parties intensified.
The discussions took place amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which reportedly resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Officials outlined preparedness measures to ensure the safety and swift return of citizens, if required. Given India’s longstanding and balanced relations with Iran, the committee deliberated extensively on possible developments in the coming days and the strategic options available to New Delhi.
The meeting underscored India’s close monitoring of the crisis and its commitment to safeguarding national interests while navigating an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.
Sources said that discussions also covered the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Middle Eastern countries directly or indirectly involved in the conflict.
It may be noted that India safely evacuated 3,597 Indians from Iran in 2025 and 818 from Israel in the same year.
According to government data shared in Parliament, India evacuated 5,945 nationals from conflict-hit or crisis-affected countries in the Middle East over the past three years.