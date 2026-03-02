PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Canadian PM Carney, reviews progress of strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, focusing on stronger cooperation and partnership between the two nations.

During the talks, the leaders reviewed progress made in various sectors under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Carney arrived in India on February 27 for an official visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

This marks Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai. He will depart from India today following his engagements in the national capital.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Canadian Prime Minister and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.