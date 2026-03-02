Ranchi Diary | Housing board shoots off notice to MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been served a notice by Jharkhand State Housing Board over the alleged commercial use of a residential plot allotted in his name. The Board has accused Dhoni of violating allotment norms by permitting commercial activities on a residential property located in the Harmu area of Ranchi.

The plot, identified as H-10A, was reportedly allotted strictly for residential purposes. However, authorities claim that a pathology laboratory is currently being operated from the premises, which constitutes a breach of the Board’s regulations. The board has sought an explanation for the “violation.”

Very soon, BrahMos missile unit in Deoghar

In a major boost to defence manufacturing in eastern India, the Central government has granted in-principle approval for setting up a BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, Jharkhand. The proposed facility is expected to significantly strengthen the state’s defence production ecosystem and position the region as a strategic industrial hub.

According to officials, nearly 300 acres of government land have already beenidentified in the Tilona area of Mohanpur block in Deoghar district. The land was reportedly reserved for this purpose around eight years ago, paving the way for faster project execution once formal clearances are completed.

Jolt for BJP in J’khand civic body elections

The BJP has faced a setback in the Jharkhand Municipal Corporation polls, managing to secure only three mayoral seats as results trickled in. The BJP-backed candidates Roshan Khalkho (Ranchi), Sanjay Sardar (Adityapur), and Aruna Shankar (Medininagar) registered victories.

The outcome is being seen as a strategic success for Chief Minsiter Hemant Soren, with observers noting that vote division and internal rebellion within the BJP dented its prospects. Compared to the 2018 civic polls, when the BJP had swept all five mayoral seats—Ranchi, Medininagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih and Adityapur—the party was unable to retain its dominance this time.

