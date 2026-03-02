Saini unveils Haryana Agri Discom, 20% police quota for Agniveers in 2026–27 budget

CHANDIGARH: Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the Haryana Budget, proposing the creation of a third power distribution company, ‘Haryana Agri Discom’, to supply electricity to all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh farm consumers across the state. The move aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply to farms.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced 20% reservation in Haryana Police recruitment for Agniveers completing service in the Indian Army. Additionally, 1,300 Agniveers will be specially recruited into the police next year. A Haryana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with 1,149 personnel will be formed, with significant participation from Agniveers.

An autonomous AI-driven Digital College will be established, and if successful, 10 similar institutions will follow. Four new polytechnics will be set up in Mau Lokri (Gurugram), Kheri Talwana (Mahendragarh), Naraingarh (Ambala), and Kawi (Panipat) at a cost of Rs 55 crore. Under the AI Mission, one lakh youth will receive training.

The budget proposes a capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026–27 (12.6% of the total outlay). Saini said 5,000 public suggestions were incorporated and that 98% of last year’s budget was utilised. He added that 60 of 217 poll promises have been fulfilled.

The World Bank has approved Rs 2,716 crore for the Haryana Clean Air Project. A Rs 100 crore Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund will promote zero-emission vehicles, renewable energy, water conservation, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Security measures include setting up an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) under an IG-rank officer, with police stations in Gurugram and Panchkula at a cost of Rs 35.5 crore, including provisions for women commandos.