Sweet smell of bread from Army camps in Arunachal's Menchuka

GUWAHATI: Army camps along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka sometimes smell like freshly baked bread.
In a new initiative aimed at empowering local communities and promoting self-reliance, the Army organised a month-long comprehensive bakery training programme for civilians at Menchuka (also Mechuka) town.
The training was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including breadmaking, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing.
15 women had enrolled for the training that concluded on March 1.
“The response was extremely positive from the participants who expressed a keen interest in learning bread and cakemaking. They demonstrated remarkable improvement over the duration of the training,” an Army officer told TNIE.
He further stated that locally deployed personnel, with prior training, experience and proficiency in the trade, were engaged in conducting and supervising the training, so the participants could establish small-scale bakery enterprises, contributing to local economy and employment generation.
Currently, fresh bread is not available at Menchuka and sourced from Aalo, another border town 186 kms away. The Army officer said the participants were keen to establish a bakery of their own at Menchuka.
“There is a consistent demand for cakes and bread in Menchuka, especially during festive occasions such as Christmas, Diwali and Losar. Availability of fresh bakery products will benefit the local populace and also generate a sustainable employment opportunity for the trainees,” the officer stated.
A defence ministry statement said such initiatives reflected the Indian Army’s commitment to community welfare and socio-economic development in border regions.
“By equipping civilians with valuable vocational skills, the Army continues to play a vital role in fostering goodwill and supporting sustainable development,” the statement added.
Perched at an altitude of 6,000 ft, Menchuka is a picturesque valley in the Shi-Yomi district of north Arunachal, about 29 km from the China border.