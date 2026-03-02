Sweet smell of bread from Army camps in Arunachal's Menchuka

GUWAHATI: Army camps along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka sometimes smell like freshly baked bread.

In a new initiative aimed at empowering local communities and promoting self-reliance, the Army organised a month-long comprehensive bakery training programme for civilians at Menchuka (also Mechuka) town.

The training was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including breadmaking, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing.

15 women had enrolled for the training that concluded on March 1.

“The response was extremely positive from the participants who expressed a keen interest in learning bread and cakemaking. They demonstrated remarkable improvement over the duration of the training,” an Army officer told TNIE.

He further stated that locally deployed personnel, with prior training, experience and proficiency in the trade, were engaged in conducting and supervising the training, so the participants could establish small-scale bakery enterprises, contributing to local economy and employment generation.