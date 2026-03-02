Uttarakhand on high alert as state moves to safeguard residents amid Middle East tensions

DEHRADUN: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, the Uttarakhand government has gone into alert mode to ensure the safety of its citizens residing, working and studying across West Asia. With a significant number of residents employed in the healthcare, hospitality and labour sectors in the Gulf, the state is compiling a comprehensive database to facilitate swift assistance if required.

The government’s focus extends beyond the immediate conflict zone of Israel and Iran to the wider West Asian region, where a sizeable diaspora from the Himalayan state is based.

“The state government has proactively initiated measures to ensure that no citizen from Uttarakhand feels abandoned during this crisis,” said Anand Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary. “Our priority is to maintain seamless coordination with the Central Government to provide immediate assistance whenever necessary.”

To streamline communication, the state has activated a dedicated help desk and directed the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Ajay Mishra, to remain in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the relevant embassies.

Speaking to TNIE, Mishra said the MEA has issued a web link enabling stranded Indians to upload their details. “This will assist embassies in locating them and extending support in the event of any government-led evacuation,” he said.

“We are on high alert. Although air services are currently suspended, we are prepared to facilitate the return of any Uttarakhand resident as soon as operations resume,” he added.