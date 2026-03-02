Uttarakhand to study Gujarat model to transform rural economy; 50 secretaries to visit state

DEHRADUN: In a major push to bolster its rural economy and modernise grassroots governance, the Uttarakhand government has announced it will send a delegation of 50 secretaries from various cooperative societies to Gujarat. The initiative aims to study successful cooperative frameworks and replicate them to strengthen the state’s internal cooperative structure.

The decision was finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by State Cooperative Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat at his official residence. During the session, the Minister directed officials to develop a Model Cooperative Village in every district, drawing inspiration from the state’s existing Sanskrit Village concept.

“Priority will be given to secretaries of newly functioning societies for this study tour to Gujarat,” Dr Rawat told The New Indian Express on Monday. “The objective is for them to gain firsthand knowledge of Gujarat’s successful cooperative systems and implement those learnings to empower our local societies.”