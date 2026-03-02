'War should be for goodness, not selfishness': RSS on West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: Amid the escalating West Asia tensions, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed the hope that peace will prevail across the world.

Speaking at the Patrakar-Holi Milan programme organised by Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra on Monday, RSS National Publicity In-charge Sunil Ambekar said, “If there is war, it should be for goodness, not for selfishness. India has always wanted to move forward with peace.”

Highlighting the Sangh’s service to society, Ambekar added that it has been working in the larger interests of the nation, society and dharma for the past 100 years.

Referring to Holi—the festival of colours—he said it reflects the truth that ‘righteousness’ prevails while ‘rogueness’ is destroyed.

Speaking about the Sangh’s resolve for bringing the ‘Panch-Parivartan’ through society-routed activities, he remarked categorically that it is not a political initiative.

“It should be adopted in every home by everyone for the good of society, as without the participation of all, no change can come in society,” he remarked.