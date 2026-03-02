'War should be for goodness, not selfishness': RSS on West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: Amid the escalating West Asia tensions, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed the hope that peace will prevail across the world.
Speaking at the Patrakar-Holi Milan programme organised by Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra on Monday, RSS National Publicity In-charge Sunil Ambekar said, “If there is war, it should be for goodness, not for selfishness. India has always wanted to move forward with peace.”
Highlighting the Sangh’s service to society, Ambekar added that it has been working in the larger interests of the nation, society and dharma for the past 100 years.
Referring to Holi—the festival of colours—he said it reflects the truth that ‘righteousness’ prevails while ‘rogueness’ is destroyed.
Speaking about the Sangh’s resolve for bringing the ‘Panch-Parivartan’ through society-routed activities, he remarked categorically that it is not a political initiative.
“It should be adopted in every home by everyone for the good of society, as without the participation of all, no change can come in society,” he remarked.
Calling for greater social awareness and consciousness regarding ecology and the environment, he said, “We should develop environmentally friendly behaviour.”
He also informed media persons that the Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (All India Representatives’ Meeting) is scheduled to take place in Samalkha, Haryana, from March 13 to 15.
At this Sabha (meeting), the Sangh’s senior functionaries (Swayamsevaks), including its chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, will assemble to deliberate on the activities to be undertaken in the coming period and to review the organisation’s services to the nation and society over the past year. The Sangh will pass resolutions on significant contemporary issues, and this time it is expected to discuss several matters emerging within the country.
From an organisational perspective, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is its highest decision-making body.
Ambekar had recently stated that the Sabha would review the Sangh’s activities for 2025–26 and present reports on major initiatives undertaken across various provinces.
“The meeting will also deliberate on the current national situation and pass resolutions on important matters. Discussions are expected on the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (Five Transformations) initiatives and the social transformation efforts being carried out through the Sangh shakhas,” he said earlier.