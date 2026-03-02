West Asia tensions rock basmati trade, exporters fear heavy losses

CHANDIGARH: The recent attack on Iran by the United States and Israel has dealt a significant blow to India’s basmati rice exporters, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, which together account for nearly 75% of the country’s premium basmati exports.

India remains the world’s leading basmati exporter, contributing over 70% of global production. In 2024–25, the country exported approximately 60 lakh tonnes of basmati rice valued at around Rs 50,000 crore, with nearly half of the shipments destined for West Asia.

In view of the escalating tensions, the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has advised members to avoid entering into new “cost, insurance and freight” (CIF) contracts with buyers in Iran and Gulf countries. Exporters have instead been encouraged to finalize deals on a “free-on-board” (FOB) basis, ensuring that freight, insurance, and associated risks are borne by international buyers. The federation warned that the conflict could disrupt shipments and sharply raise freight and insurance costs.

According to IREF, five key destinations — Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen — together account for nearly 50% of India’s total basmati exports.

Ranjit Singh Jossan, vice president of the Punjab Basmati Exporters Association, said the conflict threatens the long-standing rice trade between India and Iran, historically one of the largest buyers of Indian basmati. He warned that if the war continues, trade could come to a standstill, leading to mounting losses for exporters and a likely fall in basmati prices, ultimately impacting farmers.