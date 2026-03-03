AAI seeks info on fuel stocks from international airport operators amid crisis in West Asia

NEW DELHI: State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked all international airport operators in the country to provide details about available fuel stocks as well as estimated requirements for the next seven days amid the escalating West Asia crisis, sources said on Tuesday.

The communication comes against the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran that threatens to impact global oil supplies.

One of the sources said the details have been sought as a "precautionary measure" to have a clear understanding about the fuel supply situation at the international airports.

The sources told PTI that following directions from the civil aviation ministry, AAI has sought details about the current fuel supply status from all the international airport operators.

The operators have also been asked to provide details about average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days and date of next scheduled fuel replenishment, the sources said.