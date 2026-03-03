BJP names Shivesh Kumar as second Rajya Sabha candidate from Bihar

PATNA: Former MLA and BJP leader Shivesh Kumar has been named as the party’s second candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Bihar. The party announced his candidature for Parliament’s Upper House on Tuesday.

Shivesh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Sasaram (SC) constituency in Rohtas district. His political journey began in 2010 when he was elected as an MLA from the Agiaon Assembly seat in Bhojpur district. He later contested the 2015 Assembly polls from the same seat but did not win.

Known for working at the grassroots level among people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, Shivesh has now been named as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. His name was included in the list of probable candidates sent by the state unit to the party’s top leadership.

He is the second prominent Scheduled Caste leader from the state to be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Before him, Kameshwar Paswan, a native of Fatuha in Patna district, was nominated to the Upper House and had also served as a state minister.

A native of Bhojpur district, Shivesh is a graduate of Ranchi University, Ranchi (Jharkhand). He maintains a low profile but is popular among members of the Dalit community for his welfare work.

His father, Munilal, was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre.