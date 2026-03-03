Central schemes bring in electricity, infra and jobs at Kondagaon in Bastar

RAIPUR: In the Kondagaon district of the Bastar division, an uplifting change is taking place—not through conflict, but through electricity, infrastructure, and empowerment.

For Chaman Lal Pawar, a vegetable seller and a resident of Bade Kanera gram panchayat in Kondagaon district, the dream of a secure future was once as fragile as the mud walls of his ancestral hut. Pawar, who also works as a daily wage labourer, has five members in his family and now resides in a secure, permanent home powered by solar energy.

His house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-G (PMAY-G) is the first across the Maoist-affected regions of Bastar to have installed a 3 kW solar rooftop plant under the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,’ the officials said.