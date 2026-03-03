Central schemes bring in electricity, infra and jobs at Kondagaon in Bastar

RAIPUR: In the Kondagaon district of the Bastar division, an uplifting change is taking place—not through conflict, but through electricity, infrastructure, and empowerment.
For Chaman Lal Pawar, a vegetable seller and a resident of Bade Kanera gram panchayat in Kondagaon district, the dream of a secure future was once as fragile as the mud walls of his ancestral hut. Pawar, who also works as a daily wage labourer, has five members in his family and now resides in a secure, permanent home powered by solar energy.
His house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-G (PMAY-G) is the first across the Maoist-affected regions of Bastar to have installed a 3 kW solar rooftop plant under the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,’ the officials said.
Pawar learned about the scheme when electricity department officials visited his village to educate residents about solar rooftop benefits and the application process. “The money I save on electricity bills now goes directly into my children’s education and our healthcare needs,” Pawar explains.
“The integration of other flagship schemes like PM Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission has rounded out the family’s transition. This transformation is the result of CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s vision for effective governance. Through continuous monitoring and awareness campaigns by the district administration, benefits are reaching eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner,” said Nupur Rashi Panna, Kondagaon collector.
Gopesh Kumar, AE, CSPDCL-Kondagaon, said, “The additional electricity generated by rooftop solar will automatically go to the power grid following which the amount will be deducted from the bill of the beneficiary every month on the basis of production”.