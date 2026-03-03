Chandigarh Diary | SAD chief Badal hits campaign trail

With a year left for the Assembly elections in Punjab, SAD president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is intensifying efforts to woo the electorate. While addressing rallies as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao movement,’ Badal is walking that extra mile to connect with voters. One notable initiative proposes a state-level competition for senior citizens who regularly play the traditional card game in village community spaces; they will be eligible to participate. The competition will be organised at the Punjab level, with teams representing their respective villages. Badal has also pledged several welfare measures.

Shimla SDM warned over endorsing products

A 32-year-old HPAS officer, Oshin Sharma, kicked up a controversy by endorsing fitness supplements and jewellery on her social media platforms. The state government swiftly acted and issued her a warning, calling the act “in violation of service conduct rules.” Sharma, who had over nine lakh followers on multiple social media platforms, , shared a short video of unboxing nutritional supplements and protein bars, seemingly aimed at gym goers, on her official accounts. Amid the ensuing backlash, she removed the promotional content and subsequently deactivated all of her social media accounts.