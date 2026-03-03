Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields OBC woman as Congress faces pressure over ‘outsiders’

RAIPUR: The political landscape in Chhattisgarh has heated up following the notification for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections for two seats from the state, with the BJP announcing its candidate while the Congress is yet to finalise its nominee.

Currently, both seats are held by the Congress. However, given the present strength of the State Assembly, where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress 35 after the 2023 Assembly polls, the outcome is expected to see each party securing one seat.

The BJP has declared Lakshmi Verma, an OBC woman leader and resident of Simga block in Balodabazar, as its candidate. She joined the party in 1990, served as the state BJP vice president from 2021 to 2025, and is presently a member of the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission.

During every Rajya Sabha poll, the BJP has prioritised local candidates over “outsiders” to strengthen its grassroots organisation.