Destination wedding, Agniveers in Saini focus

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has proposed to set up three ‘wedding cities’ in the state in the next financial year that will attract guests from all around the world for destination weddings. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made this announcement on Monday while presenting the state budget for 2026-27.
Wearing a saffron turban, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, made a three-hour-long speech. Apart from creating the wedding cities in Gurugram, Kharkhoda and Pinjore, he also proposed to set up Haryana Agri-Power Distribution Corporation, a dedicated utility designed to cater to the farming sector and Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund. He also said that his government would provide 20 % reservation to Agniveers in the state police force.
The proposed budget outlay for the state is Rs 2.23 lakh crore, up 10.28 % from the revised allocation of Rs 2.028 lakh crore in the current fiscal.
The CM also proposed to set up the Haryana Agri Discom, the state’s third power distribution company that would provide electricity to all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agriculture consumers across the state. “This will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every farm,” he said.
Apart from the reservation for Agniveers, Haryana will make a provision for special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers in the Haryana Police in the next year. “To strengthen the state’s disaster preparedness, I propose the formation of the Haryana State Disaster Response Force, comprising 1,149 personnel. Maximum participation of Agniveers will be ensured in it,” he said.
Saini proposed that an autonomous college for imparting education in artificial intelligence will be established. Ten such colleges could be opened in future, he said. The government will also set-up four new polytechnics in Mau Lokri in Gurugram, Kheri Talwana in Mahendragarh, Naraingarh in Ambala and Kawi in Panipat at a cost of `55 crore. Under the AI Mission, one lakh youth will receive training, Saini added.
Saini announced a capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026-27, which is 12.6 % of the total allocation. He added that 5,000 suggestions were received from various quarters, and these have been incorporated in the budget. He said that for the first time in the state’s history, 98 % of the total budget was successfully utilised in the previous financial year.