Destination wedding, Agniveers in Saini focus

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has proposed to set up three ‘wedding cities’ in the state in the next financial year that will attract guests from all around the world for destination weddings. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made this announcement on Monday while presenting the state budget for 2026-27.

Wearing a saffron turban, the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, made a three-hour-long speech. Apart from creating the wedding cities in Gurugram, Kharkhoda and Pinjore, he also proposed to set up Haryana Agri-Power Distribution Corporation, a dedicated utility designed to cater to the farming sector and Haryana Green Climate Resilience Fund. He also said that his government would provide 20 % reservation to Agniveers in the state police force.

The proposed budget outlay for the state is Rs 2.23 lakh crore, up 10.28 % from the revised allocation of Rs 2.028 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The CM also proposed to set up the Haryana Agri Discom, the state’s third power distribution company that would provide electricity to all 5,084 agricultural feeders and 7.12 lakh agriculture consumers across the state. “This will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to every farm,” he said.