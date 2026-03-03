Eyeing assembly elections, BJP names two candidates from upper Assam for Rajya Sabha polls

GUWAHATI: Assam's ruling BJP on Tuesday named minister Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowala as its candidates for Rajya Sabha elections to two of the three seats. Both hail from upper Assam where the BJP faces a challenge in Assembly elections, expected next month.

Mohan belongs to the Ahom community while Gowala is from the Tea Tribe community. Both communities have a large number of voters in upper Assam.

“Congratulations to my colleague in the Cabinet, @JogenMohanAssam, and the Hon’ble Member of the Assam Vidhan Sabha, Terash Gowala, on securing our party’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X. He said the two, coming from the grassroots, demonstrated a track record of public service.

He was confident that they would make valuable contributions to enrich the parliamentary processes. Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Nitin Nabin for these “exceptional nominations.” Talking to media persons earlier in the day, the chief minister said that the duo would file their nominations on Thursday.