First Indian casualty as mariner in oil tanker dead

The strike caused a fire and explosion in the vessel’s engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member. The Embassy of India expressed condolences and pledged support for affected crew members. “The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom.

The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance,” the embassy said.

The incident highlights the rising risks to commercial shipping in the Gulf and Arabian Sea amid escalating regional tensions following military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, and subsequent Iranian retaliatory actions. This is the first reported Indian casualty linked to the ongoing conflict, raising concerns for the safety of Indian seafarers.