Haryana on verge of 'financial emergency', debt skyrocketed by 456% in 12 years: Surjewala

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that Haryana is on the verge of a "financial emergency", and claimed that the state's debt rose by 456 per cent over past 12 years.

Commenting on the state budget proposals presented by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the state Assembly on Monday, Surjewala said the "facade" of "deception and deceit" stands exposed in the "vicious attack launched on the welfare of people of Haryana in budget 2026-27".

In the last 12 years, the state's debt under the BJP government has skyrocketed by 456 per cent, he told reporters here.

In 2014, when BJP assumed power, Haryana's total debt was Rs 70,925 crore, but by 2026-27, the total debt would rise to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase of nearly Rs 3.23 lakh crore in 12 years, he claimed.

"For the past 12 years, the BJP government has borrowed Rs 74 crore every single day, that is Rs 3.08 crore every hour and Rs 5,14,000 every minute. Each one of Haryana's 2.80 crore citizens now carry a debt burden of Rs 1,40,911," the Congress leader claimed.

Every year, new loans are taken to repay loans. In 2025-26, the BJP government took approximately Rs 98,000 crore in loan and used Rs 64,042 crore of that for repaying earlier loans. "Yet, they cleverly declared in the budget that only Rs 36,376 crore was borrowed. This was exposed by CAG report," he claimed.

Even the central government's NITI Aayog, in its 'Fiscal Health Index' ranking of 18 states, has placed Haryana at 14th position, even below Bihar, he said.

"Haryana is on the verge of a financial emergency," he alleged.

Chief Minister Saini on Monday presented the budget for 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore, saying that the state budget reflects aspirations of every citizen.