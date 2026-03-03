Himachal faces cash crunch, Sukhu meets Sitharaman and seeks package

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2026–27 Himachal Pradesh Budget, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and warned of an “imminent fiscal collapse” following the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to scrap the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for 2026–31. He sought a financial package under special central assistance to bridge the projected revenue deficit for the financial year 2026–27.

Sukhu said the discontinuation of RDG would have far-reaching adverse consequences on the state’s financial health. He stressed that Himachal Pradesh cannot be compared with larger states whose RDG support has also been withdrawn.

According to him, RDG constituted about 12.7 percent of the state’s finances, the second-highest share after Nagaland. While bigger states may absorb such a shock, he said, Himachal’s smaller, hill-based economy cannot withstand the withdrawal. He added that assessing all states on a single yardstick was neither healthy nor transparent.