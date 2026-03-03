INTERVIEW | 'India supporting Nepal transition to democracy’

Describing the upcoming elections in Nepal as “historic,” Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, the country’s Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment, emphasised India’s key role in supporting Nepal’s peaceful transition to democracy.

In an interview with TNIE during the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026 in Delhi, he elaborated on how the recent Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations is pivotal for enhancing intelligence-sharing to combat poaching, managing natural resources and addressing water-sharing concerns. Excerpts:

What is the status of the upcoming election in Nepal, and how does the Nepalese government view India’s support during this period?

We are prepared to conduct a “historic” election on March 5. Despite facing challenges six months ago, we have worked hard to improve the situation. Since last September, following the Gen Z revolution, we have focussed on restoring the people’s faith in our system. Our interim government is committed to ensuring security and providing adequate resources to facilitate a fair electoral process. During this process, we have received constructive support from India to help ensure a democratic transition. The Indian government has been generous in providing assistance to ensure the elections are held on schedule.

What is your opinion on the emerging issues related to water sharing and rainfall data-sharing?

I don’t see them as major issues. For long, we have been working together in good faith, and I don’t identify any significant concerns between the two countries. But if there are any issues, perhaps the newly elected government will address them once it comes to power.