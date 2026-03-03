CBSE postpones board exams scheduled on March 5, 6 in West Asia amid Iran-Israel conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the board exams scheduled on March 5 and 6 for class 10 and 12 students in West Asia, said officials to PTI.

This comes amid the Iran-Israel conflict which started on February 28 with US-Israel striking Iran.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5 (Thursday) and March 6 (Friday)," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

Earlier, On Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

The conflict intensified as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. Iran confirmed his death on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

(With PTI inputs)