Jhadavpur police officer removed from post after civic volunteer alleges sexual harassment

KOLKATA: The officer-in-charge (OC) of Jadavpur Police Station was removed from his post on Monday on charges of allegedly sexually harassing a woman civic volunteer of the same police station last week.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Kolkata Police removed OC Amitava Chakraborty from Jadavpur Police Station. However, nothing related to the allegations against him has been mentioned in his transfer order.

Subrata Sarkar was appointed as the new OC of Jadavpur Police Station on Monday afternoon.

The incident has triggered a row in opposition camps and within the police department headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a time when her party, All India Trinamool Congress, is preparing for the crucial Assembly election likely to be held in April. This comes amid the deletion of around 66 lakh voters from the final list after the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Sources at Lalbazar said, “The internal complaint committee (ICC) has started an inquiry on the basis of a complaint lodged with police against the OC. Necessary action will be taken once we get the ICC report.”

According to sources, a few days ago the OC took the woman civic volunteer in his car while going out for night-round duty in areas under the jurisdiction of Jadavpur Police Station. He allegedly forced her to sit beside him inside the car and then went to a bar-cum-restaurant in south Kolkata, where he drank and also forced her to drink with him.

She did not drink and somehow managed to get out of the bar. After that, the OC, allegedly in a drunken state, sexually molested her inside his government-allotted car.

Fearing the situation going out of control, the victim tried to contact several senior policemen of Jadavpur Police Station seeking help, but no one responded. Finding no other option, she dialed the KP toll-free number 100, desperately seeking help.

The police control room at Lalbazar contacted the deputy commissioner (DC) of police in Jadavpur soon after getting the call from the victim. With the intervention of the DC, she was rescued promptly. The DC, along with other women police officers, spoke to her to know about the incident.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the police station.

The Kolkata Police administration has launched ‘pink booths’ at around five places in the city for the safety and security of working women ahead of International Women’s Day.

Chakraborty didn’t respond to telephone calls and WhatsApp message made by this reporters seeking his reactions.