MoD seals Rs 5,083 crore deals for ALH Mk-III helicopters, Shtil missiles to boost Navy and Coast Guard strength

For the Indian Navy, the induction of the Shtil surface-to-air vertical launch missile system will bolster ship-based air defence. The Shtil system is designed to intercept and neutralise incoming aircraft, helicopters and anti-ship missiles, providing layered protection to naval assets operating in contested environments. The vertical launch configuration allows faster reaction times and greater engagement flexibility, a crucial advantage in high-intensity maritime operations.

The procurement reflects the government’s emphasis on strengthening domestic defence manufacturing under its self-reliance agenda. The ALH Mk-III programme in particular underscores India’s progress in indigenous aerospace design and production. Expanding orders for locally manufactured platforms not only enhances operational readiness but also supports the domestic defence industrial base, generating employment and technological capability within the country.

Strategically, the timing of the contracts is significant. The Indian Ocean Region has witnessed increased naval deployments by major powers, while regional tensions and evolving maritime threats have underscored the need for robust surveillance and air defence systems. By enhancing both rotary-wing aviation assets for the Coast Guard and missile defence for frontline naval warships, India is reinforcing its layered security architecture at sea.

From an operational standpoint, the combination of enhanced aerial mobility and stronger ship-based missile defences improves deterrence and survivability. Helicopters like the ALH Mk-III extend situational awareness beyond the radar horizon of ships and coastal stations, while advanced missile systems reduce vulnerability to airborne threats. Together, they contribute to a more integrated and responsive maritime force structure.

The Rs 5,083 crore outlay also signals sustained capital investment in defence modernisation despite fiscal pressures. As India balances economic priorities with security imperatives, targeted acquisitions such as these reflect a calibrated approach that prioritises mission-critical capabilities.

Overall, the contracts for ALH Mk-III helicopters and Shtil surface-to-air missile systems mark a significant addition to India’s maritime defence arsenal. They reinforce coastal security, enhance naval air defence and align with the broader objective of building a technologically advanced and self-reliant defence ecosystem capable of responding effectively to emerging challenges.