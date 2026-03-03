Nabin on 2-day visit to Bihar, may finalise RS nominations

PATNA: Amid speculations over candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, BJP president Nitin Nabin will arrive in Patna on a two-day visit from Tuesday. His visit is being seen as crucial amid discussions on selecting nominees. There is no clear indication whether he will contest, but the name of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is doing the rounds.

Singh recently met Nitin, triggering speculation about his possible entry to the Upper House. The last date for filing nominations is March 5. The BJP will contest two of the five seats falling vacant in April.

From the JD(U), the name of Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is also being discussed. A senior leader hinted he may be sent to the Rajya Sabha. He was recently seen in Gaya reviewing a project to supply Ganga water into the Falgu river.