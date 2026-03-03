Nabin on 2-day visit to Bihar, may finalise RS nominations

PATNA: Amid speculations over candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, BJP president Nitin Nabin will arrive in Patna on a two-day visit from Tuesday. His visit is being seen as crucial amid discussions on selecting nominees. There is no clear indication whether he will contest, but the name of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is doing the rounds.
Singh recently met Nitin, triggering speculation about his possible entry to the Upper House. The last date for filing nominations is March 5. The BJP will contest two of the five seats falling vacant in April.
From the JD(U), the name of Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is also being discussed. A senior leader hinted he may be sent to the Rajya Sabha. He was recently seen in Gaya reviewing a project to supply Ganga water into the Falgu river.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha left for New Delhi and is likely to meet BJP leaders as his term will end in April. Sources said he has been asked to merge his party with the BJP if he seeks another term.
The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal will also contest, with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav authorised to decide the candidate.
Elections for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar will be held on March 16. Two seats each belong to the RJD and JD(U), and one to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha. AIMIM has five MLAs in the 243-member assembly.
The NDA with 202 MLAs can win four seats, but needs the support of three more to secure the fifth. The Mahagathbandhan has 35 MLAs and needs 6 more to win. A candidate needs the backing of at least 41 MLAs.
Among those retiring are RJD’s Amarendra Singh and Premchand Gupta; JDU’s Ram Nath Thakur and Harivansh Narayan, and Upendra Kushwaha of RLM. Ram Nath Thakur is likely to be renominated.