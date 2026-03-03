NC MP's security downgraded, his FB account blocked; ex Srinagar Mayor claims security withdrawn

SRINAGAR: Authorities tightened security across the Valley after two days of protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and incidents of stone pelting. Amid the crackdown, former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu on Tuesday claimed that his security cover had been withdrawn.

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah also alleged that his security had been downgraded and that his Facebook account was blocked.

“Some fools in J&K Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable!(sic),” the NC MP Ruhullah posted on X.

“Neither am I fascinated by these petty things nor scared by their absence around me.

My father was martyred standing for his people. That’s what fascinates me. That’s my course,” he said.

“I am a citizen of this country and I will exercise my rights to stand up against your atrocities, violation of laws, freedom and democracy given to us by the constitution, to the last drop of my blood,” the NC MP said. “Take whatever little you have left there. These foolish acts will not stop me.”

Earlier, former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu claimed that his security was withdrawn after his public remarks on the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and for speaking against the BJP-led dispensation.

He termed it a measure aimed to silence him.