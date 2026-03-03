PM Modi, Shah to visit Haridwar as BJP gears up for 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to visit the holy city of Haridwar in March, in what is being widely viewed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s informal launch of its campaign for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The visits are officially centred around preparations for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh and the fourth anniversary of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, but political observers see them as strategically significant ahead of the polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive on March 7. His itinerary includes a major cooperative conference at Bairagi Camp and a high level review of the Ardh Kumbh preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to follow with a visit on March 23.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently announced that the Centre has sanctioned a budget of Rs 500 crore for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh.

"The event will be organised in a grand, divine, and time bound manner," CM Dhami stated following a high level review meeting. "The Home Minister will personally inspect the sites and take feedback from officials to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims."

Beyond the spiritual and administrative facade, the choice of Haridwar is being seen as deeply strategic. In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP faced setbacks in the district, losing key seats such as Haridwar Rural, Khanpur, Manglaur, and Piran Kaliyar.