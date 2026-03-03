Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on Khamenei’s killing, calls for clarity on India’s stand

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Government for its silence over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack carried out by the United States and Israel.

Referring to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorses the assassination of Khamenei.

"PM Modi must speak up. Does he support the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order? Silence now diminishes India’s standing in the world," he posted on X.

Expressing his grave concern over the situation, the Congress leader said escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran are pushing a fragile region towards a wider conflict.

He said that strikes launched by both sides must be denounced.

"Crores of people, including nearly a crore Indians, face uncertainty.... While security concerns are real, attacks that violate sovereignty will only worsen the crisis. The unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran’s attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned. Violence begets violence - dialogue and restraint remain the only path to peace," he stated.

Taking a sharp dig at the Government, Gandhi said India must be morally clear.

"We should have the courage to speak plainly in defence of international law and human lives. Our foreign policy is rooted in sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes - and it must remain consistent," his post read.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi had urged the Centre to take proactive measures to safeguard Indians in West Asia amid military strikes between the US, Israel and Iran.