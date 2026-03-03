Rare avian homecoming: Elusive dusky eagle owl spotted near Corbett after 15 years

DEHRADUN: In a discovery that has sent ripples of excitement through the conservation community, a pair of rare dusky eagle owls has been sighted in the Phato tourism zone of the Terai West forest division, adjacent to the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

The sighting is being hailed as a landmark event, as the species—known for its highly elusive nature—was last officially recorded in the region over 15 years ago in 2010. The rare pair was documented by naturalist Himanshu Tiruva, whose photographs have since gone viral among ornithologists and wildlife enthusiasts.

"The dusky eagle owl is a master of camouflage and is incredibly wary of human presence," said Tiruva. "Finding them in the dense canopy after such a long hiatus is not just a personal milestone but a significant record for the state’s avian diversity."

Forest officials and experts believe the return of the raptor indicates a stabilizing local environment. The dusky eagle owl typically inhabits thick riverside forests and old-growth trees, preying on small mammals and birds.

Dr. Saket Badola, Chief Conservator of Forests (Kumaon), attributed the sighting to robust habitat management. "The fact that this rare species has reappeared, and that too as a pair, is a testament to our ongoing conservation efforts. It reflects a reduction in human interference and the success of strategies aimed at protecting natural corridors," he stated.