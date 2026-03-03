Safety of one crore Indians top priority: MEA expresses deep concern as West Asia conflict intensifies

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday addressed the deteriorating situation in West Asia and expressed grave concern over the conflict, which began on February 28 after the US and Israel attacked Iran.
The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said that India had urged parties from the very beginning to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.
"We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously," the statement read.
The statement further said that the conflict has intensified over the days, with destruction and deaths mounting. "Normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the statement added.
The statement also noted that the safety of Indians overseas continues to be India's priority.
The statement said that the safety and well-being of one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region is India's priority. "We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days," it said.
The statement strongly called for return to dialogue and diplomacy, and said that all embassies and consulates remain in touch with Indians there.
"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard. Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict," it added.
"We are in touch with the Governments of this region as well as other key partners. Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts. Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest," the statement added.
Meanwhile, the scope of the conflict continues to widen with the Gulf States now drawn into it after US-Israeli strikes as a part of Operation Epic Fury/ Roaring Lion struck targets across Iran and resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Khamenei.
(With inputs from ANI)