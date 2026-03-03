Safety of one crore Indians top priority: MEA expresses deep concern as West Asia conflict intensifies

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday addressed the deteriorating situation in West Asia and expressed grave concern over the conflict, which began on February 28 after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said that India had urged parties from the very beginning to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.

"We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously," the statement read.

The statement further said that the conflict has intensified over the days, with destruction and deaths mounting. "Normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the statement added.

The statement also noted that the safety of Indians overseas continues to be India's priority.