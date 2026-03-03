Sanjay Bhatia named BJP nominee for Haryana Rajya Sabha seat; 'uncertainty' over Congress candidate in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Former Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia has been named the BJP candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, in a move that underlines the continuing influence of former Chief Minister and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state unit of the saffron party.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, there is “uncertainty” over the Congress candidate for the upcoming election to the Upper House of Parliament.

The nomination of Bhatia from Haryana is seen as a reward for his organisational discipline and massive victory margins in previous Lok Sabha outings.

A close aide of Khattar, Bhatia had earlier been elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Karnal. He made way for Khattar when the latter was fielded by the party from the parliamentary seat.

His nomination underscores the continuing influence Khattar wields in the Haryana unit of the BJP. Bhatia’s name was also among those on the panel sent by the state unit of the party.

Khattar was named the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate on 13 March 2024 after he quit as Chief Minister in a major shake-up of the state leadership.