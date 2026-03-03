Six killed as double-decker bus collides with van on Yamuna Expressway in UP's Hathras

HATHRAS: Six people, including three women, were killed and six others injured after a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a van on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4:20 am in the Sadabad police station area.

The van, carrying 16 passengers from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan, was struck from behind by a sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Gorakhpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha stated that the collision occurred while the bus was attempting to overtake the van. The bus driver, operator, and conductor have been arrested, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. Strict action will also be taken against the bus owner and others associated with the vehicle.