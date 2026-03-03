Skill over schooling: How Gujarat's Deepak Patel rewrote India’s dairy story

AHMEDABAD: In a quiet tribal village of Vaheval in Mahuva taluka of Surat district in Gujarat, a school dropout rewrote India’s dairy story.

At 63, Deepak Patel has achieved what experts once thought nearly impossible: an 80 percent artificial insemination (AI) conception rate in cattle the highest recorded in the country. In a sector where the national average hovers between 35 to 40 percent, his numbers don’t just stand out they redefine the benchmark.

But this story is not built on degrees. It is built on instinct, timing and relentless dedication.

Just last week, when a farmer urgently called him for insemination, Deepak examined the cow and calmly asked the farmer to wait. “Not the right time,” he said. Hours later, he returned. That precision knowing the exact biological window is the science behind his success.

Because in AI, timing is everything. And Deepak rarely gets it wrong.

His journey began in 1999 when Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd popularly known as Sumul Dairy recognised his rare skill and appointed him as an AI technician. Since then, he has quietly delivered results that dairy scientists now cite as extraordinary.

Every year, Sumul Dairy conducts nearly 5 lakh AI procedures across Surat and Tapi districts, maintaining an average conception rate of 53 percent. Yet among hundreds of technicians, Deepak’s consistent 80 percent success rate makes him the outlier and the inspiration.

Former Managing Director Dr. P. R. Pandey says the union spotted his talent early and backed him. That decision transformed not just one career but an entire region’s dairy economy.

The impact is visible on the ground. In Mahuva taluka, where Deepak works, crossbred cows produce an average of 11.2 litres of milk per day far above Gujarat’s 8.05 litres and India’s 7.4 litres. Higher conception rates mean more calves, shorter calving intervals, more lactating animals and ultimately, more milk in farmers’ cans. If 8 out of 10 buffaloes conceive instead of 4 or 5, incomes don’t just rise they double.

His work has improved breed quality, reduced reproductive costs and strengthened financial stability for hundreds of small farmers. What began as one man’s skill has become a regional productivity revolution.