Turban-clad Haryana CM Saini emerges as 'poster boy' of BJP in Punjab in run-up to assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emerged as the new 'poster boy' of the BJP in Punjab amid the saffron party’s aggressive push to strengthen its footprint in the state, with less than a year left for the assembly polls.

Saini on Monday presented the state budget but it wasn't just the financial announcements that grabbed attention. The saffron colour of the turban that he wore became the centre of a political debate in the neighbouring state.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that he respects Saini’s freedom to follow any faith and sport a turban. However, he noted the timing of Saini sporting a turban, ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. “He is seen more in Punjab than in Haryana,” remarked Warring.

Sources claimed Saini has attended around five dozen events in the last five months across Punjab, which is much more than other senior state leaders. He has become one of the most visible BJP faces in Punjab, aggressively targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In an attempt to cultivate ground-level support for the saffron party, Saini has been meeting party leaders, attending social functions and gatherings including weddings and condolence meetings in Punjab, besides political rallies. He has often been seen wearing a saffron turban and delivering speeches in Punjabi. But at a few events where the audience is different such as the Purvanchal Sammelan in Ludhiana, Saini spoke in Hindi and was not wearing a turban -- a different approach for different sections of the electorate.

On Saturday, Saini first attended a function at the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh to induct youths into the saffron party and then went to Amritsar to address an OBC Sammelan in the evening. The next day he was in Ludhiana to address the Purvanchal Samman Rally in the afternoon, before attending the wedding reception of Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s daughter in the evening and holding meetings with BJP workers.