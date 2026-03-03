US-Iran Conflict | Trying times for families of 30K Rajasthan tribal workers

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is facing a tough time during the Iran war, as migrant workers and religious groups from the state are experiencing difficulties, while exporters of handicraft industry are apprehensive about the fast-changing developments.
According to estimates, nearly 25,000 to 30,000 migrant workers from Dungarpur and Banswara districts are currently employed in Kuwait. In addition, over 300 people from Dungarpur district are reported to be present in Israel. With tensions escalating in West Asia and Iran attacking many countries in its vicinity, the families of migrant workers are seeking regular updates about the safety of their relatives.
A non-resident Indian based in Kuwait said that the country’s new and old airports, along with an army base and an American base, were attacked amid the recent hostilities. However, he added that the situation was now largely under control. In view of Iran’s reported attack on Kuwait, residents have stocked up on essential commodities, and there is currently no shortage of rations or other essential items.
Meanwhile, religious leaders and devotees from Jodhpur’s famous Bada Ramdwara temple are reportedly stranded in Dubai. According to available information, Amritram Maharaj and Manohar Das Maharaj of Bada Ramdwara are in Dubai.
Rajasthan’s handicraft export industry, which has already been grappling with instability following the high Trump tariffs, is now facing fresh challenges due to rising tensions in West Asia and the closure of airspaces. Exporters fear that any disruption to the Red Sea shipping route could lead to a sharp increase in freight rates and delays in consignments, directly impacting international trade fairs and buyer commitments.
Mahavir Bagrecha, an exporter, said, “The IMM Cologne Fair is scheduled to take place soon, and several sampling and other export consignments are lined up.” He cautioned that any closure of the Red Sea route would further deepen the crisis for exporters already operating under tight margins and global uncertainty.
Handicraft industry worries
Notably, the Red Sea Fair, supported by the Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association, is scheduled to be held from March 11 to 14, 2026, in New Delhi. Industry stakeholders are concerned that uncertainty in global logistics could affect participation and shipments. The largest markets for handicrafts from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur are the US and Europe, with shipments typically routed through West Asia. Exporters warn that if the Red Sea route is closed due to the ongoing conflict, the crisis could intensify. During the previous Israel-Hamas conflict, consignments were dispatched at higher freight rates.