US-Iran Conflict | Trying times for families of 30K Rajasthan tribal workers

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is facing a tough time during the Iran war, as migrant workers and religious groups from the state are experiencing difficulties, while exporters of handicraft industry are apprehensive about the fast-changing developments.

According to estimates, nearly 25,000 to 30,000 migrant workers from Dungarpur and Banswara districts are currently employed in Kuwait. In addition, over 300 people from Dungarpur district are reported to be present in Israel. With tensions escalating in West Asia and Iran attacking many countries in its vicinity, the families of migrant workers are seeking regular updates about the safety of their relatives.

A non-resident Indian based in Kuwait said that the country’s new and old airports, along with an army base and an American base, were attacked amid the recent hostilities. However, he added that the situation was now largely under control. In view of Iran’s reported attack on Kuwait, residents have stocked up on essential commodities, and there is currently no shortage of rations or other essential items.